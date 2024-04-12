Barclays Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $122.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.70.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

