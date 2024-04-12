Barclays Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $179.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Shares of COIN opened at $263.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,610,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $158,083,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

