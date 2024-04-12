Barclays Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.