Barclays Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$48.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$44.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.56. BCE has a twelve month low of C$43.96 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

