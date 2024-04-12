Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Earns Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.05.

GOLD opened at $18.04 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

