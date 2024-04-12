Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 3.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.71. 5,729,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,502,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,541 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 700,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

