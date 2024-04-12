Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

