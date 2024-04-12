Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,528. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 338,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

