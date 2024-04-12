Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

