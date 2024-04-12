Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

