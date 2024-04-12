Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after buying an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.