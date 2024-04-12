Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

