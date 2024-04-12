Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 949,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bentley Systems by 223.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 722,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

