BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($33.03) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.03) to GBX 2,520 ($31.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,320 ($29.36).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,043.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,299.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,389.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,434.78%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

