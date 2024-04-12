Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as high as C$11.32. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.26.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.