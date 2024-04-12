Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.15 on Monday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

