BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 115.9% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Up 3.7 %

BGLC opened at $0.67 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.