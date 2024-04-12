BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 115.9% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Up 3.7 %
BGLC opened at $0.67 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile
