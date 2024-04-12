BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. BioSyent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.97.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.0332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

