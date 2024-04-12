biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

biote Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in biote stock. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Free Report) by 3,889.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,715 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

