Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.25. 469,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,904. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

