Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $204.59. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

