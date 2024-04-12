Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

