Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.81. 334,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,820. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

