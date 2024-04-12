Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

