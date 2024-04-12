Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $19.02 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 1,377,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,215. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

