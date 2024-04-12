Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $100.02. 2,300,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.