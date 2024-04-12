Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,820 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kroger worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after buying an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $55.57. 1,240,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,401. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

