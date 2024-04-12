Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. 675,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,342. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

