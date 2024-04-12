Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $48.65. 8,327,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

