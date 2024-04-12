Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $11.41 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.41 billion and $560.85 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,690,459 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

