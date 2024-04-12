BitTorrent-New Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.29 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $66.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001263 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.