BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.97

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 725844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,262 shares of company stock worth $6,261,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

