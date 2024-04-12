Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.75.

NYSE BX opened at $126.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

