Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $31.50

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 129,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,431. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

