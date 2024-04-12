BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.34.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.39.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

