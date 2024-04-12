Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $171.64 and last traded at $172.08. Approximately 1,496,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,842,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76, a PEG ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

