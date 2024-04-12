BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

