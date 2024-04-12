Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Reduced by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $61.10. 250,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

