BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

