BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Approximately 892,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).
BrandShield Systems Stock Up 9.8 %
The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.69.
About BrandShield Systems
BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrandShield Systems
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.