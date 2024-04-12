Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.