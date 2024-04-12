Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,010 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $218.26. 219,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,371. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

