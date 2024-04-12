Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 48602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of 317.50 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.56.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

