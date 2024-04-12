Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Buys 20,558 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge purchased 20,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.85 ($18.44) per share, with a total value of A$572,540.30 ($379,165.76).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lindsay Partridge bought 4,046 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.64 ($18.30) per share, with a total value of A$111,831.44 ($74,060.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

