Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Buys 20,558 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge purchased 20,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.85 ($18.44) per share, with a total value of A$572,540.30 ($379,165.76).
Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Lindsay Partridge bought 4,046 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.64 ($18.30) per share, with a total value of A$111,831.44 ($74,060.56).
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Brickworks Increases Dividend
About Brickworks
Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brickworks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.