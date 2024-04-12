Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Purchases 4,046 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.64 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,831.44 ($74,060.56).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lindsay Partridge bought 20,558 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.85 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$572,540.30 ($379,165.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

