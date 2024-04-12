Bridgeworth LLC Has $470,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
