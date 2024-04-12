Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

