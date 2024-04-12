Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Britvic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.75.
Britvic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.