Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,382.46 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,099.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

