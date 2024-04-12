Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$12.16

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

AAV stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.39. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.