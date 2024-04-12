Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $201.28

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

